Minakshi Hooda's Rise: An Unstoppable Force in Women's Boxing

Debutant Minakshi Hooda showcased her exceptional prowess at the World Championships, dominating Mongolia's Lutsaikhany Altantsetseg to advance to the finals, marking herself as the third Indian woman boxer in the finals.

Her polished 5-0 victory in the 48kg semifinal underlined her caliber, as she joined the likes of Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and heavyweight Nupur Sheoran (+80kg) in the finals, asserting India's strong footing in the competition.

Hooda's aggressive yet composed approach, honed from her ITBP constable experience and buoyed by past victories, has made her a formidable contender. She faces a challenging rematch with Kazakhstan's Nazym Kyzaibay, adding anticipation to her journey in the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)