Dan Michalski: A Steeplechase Journey from Walmart to World Championships

Dan Michalski's story is a remarkable journey of perseverance and determination. Once working at Walmart, a real estate business, and even as a college coach, Michalski is now competing at the world track and field championships.

His path wasn't smooth; he faced setbacks at major events, including the 2019 NCAA championships and the 2021 Olympic trials. However, his recent success can be credited to the support of the United States Air Force, where he serves as a senior airman in the World Class Athlete Program.

Beyond athletics, Michalski cherishes the support from his family, including his wife Abby and their three children. He acknowledges the importance of stability and support, both of which have been instrumental in his pursuit of athletic excellence.

