Tensions Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Amidst Government Decisions

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced a decision regarding the much-debated India-Pakistan cricket match. Amid differing opinions due to strained relations, Pawar confirmed the match will proceed. While sports policies in India bar bilateral games, multilateral tournament matches remain unaffected. Pawar also discussed harsher punishments for serious juvenile crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-09-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 18:35 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar confirmed that the decision about the contentious India-Pakistan cricket match was finalized at an authoritative level. Despite the strained relations between the nations, the game will go ahead as planned, demonstrating adherence to existing sports policies.

Pawar acknowledged the divergent public opinions due to the Pahalgam attack, emphasizing that the government's sports policy prohibits bilateral games but permits contests in multilateral events like the ongoing Asia Cup. He indicated that opposing views are inevitable in a populous country.

Discussing juvenile crime laws, Pawar proposed legal amendments for serious offenses committed by minors above 12. This move aims to address issues where underage individuals evade significant consequences, a topic actively discussed in government meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

