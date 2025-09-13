Thrilling Turnaround at San Marino Grand Prix Sprint

In a dramatic twist at the San Marino Grand Prix sprint, Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi emerged victorious, capitalizing on a rare error by championship leader Marc Marquez. The Spaniard, who had been on track for another podium finish, crashed on Ducati's home soil.

Marc Marquez had aggressively ascended from the second row into a commanding position, overtaking the polesitter Bezzecchi halfway through. However, an uncharacteristic mistake in the race's final sector saw him crash out of contention, marking the first time he failed to podium in a sprint this season.

Alex Marquez, Marc's brother and a rider for Gresini Racing, finished second, narrowing the championship point gap and sustaining his title aspirations. Meanwhile, VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio edged ahead of teammate Franco Morbidelli to secure the third spot on the podium.

(With inputs from agencies.)