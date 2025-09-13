Ryan Crouser's Remarkable World Championship Shot Put Hat-Trick Victory
American shot putter Ryan Crouser achieved a remarkable feat by securing his third world championship gold, matching his three Olympic titles. Despite facing an elbow injury, Crouser delivered a winning throw of 22.34 meters. Mexico's Uziel Munoz and Italy's Leonardo Fabbri took silver and bronze, respectively.
On Saturday, Ryan Crouser delivered an astonishing performance at the world championship by securing his third consecutive shot put gold, equaling his three Olympic golds. Despite not having thrown all season due to an elbow injury, Crouser demonstrated resilience and skill, clinching the win with a 22.34-meter throw.
The 32-year-old American showed promise in the morning qualifying with a 21.37-meter throw and only improved as the competition progressed. With his determination, he improved to 21.41 in his first attempt of the final, reached 21.99 in his second, and sealed the deal with a commanding 22.34 meter throw on his fifth shot.
In an event full of surprises, Mexico's Uziel Munoz secured a national record throw of 21.97 meters, which earned him a stunning silver. Italy's Leonardo Fabbri rounded out the podium with bronze, edging out New Zealand's Tom Walsh based on a superior second throw. It marked a significant 12th men's gold for the U.S. in the past 16 world championships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Stars Shine at World Para Athletics Championships
Chebet's Golden Triumph: Sprinting into History at World Athletics Championships
Indian Race Walkers Struggle at World Athletics Championships
Golden Triumphs and Grit at the Athletics World Championships
Historic Wins Amid Tokyo's Heat: Dunfee and Perez Shine at World Athletics