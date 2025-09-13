Left Menu

Ryan Crouser's Remarkable World Championship Shot Put Hat-Trick Victory

American shot putter Ryan Crouser achieved a remarkable feat by securing his third world championship gold, matching his three Olympic titles. Despite facing an elbow injury, Crouser delivered a winning throw of 22.34 meters. Mexico's Uziel Munoz and Italy's Leonardo Fabbri took silver and bronze, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:07 IST
Ryan Crouser's Remarkable World Championship Shot Put Hat-Trick Victory

On Saturday, Ryan Crouser delivered an astonishing performance at the world championship by securing his third consecutive shot put gold, equaling his three Olympic golds. Despite not having thrown all season due to an elbow injury, Crouser demonstrated resilience and skill, clinching the win with a 22.34-meter throw.

The 32-year-old American showed promise in the morning qualifying with a 21.37-meter throw and only improved as the competition progressed. With his determination, he improved to 21.41 in his first attempt of the final, reached 21.99 in his second, and sealed the deal with a commanding 22.34 meter throw on his fifth shot.

In an event full of surprises, Mexico's Uziel Munoz secured a national record throw of 21.97 meters, which earned him a stunning silver. Italy's Leonardo Fabbri rounded out the podium with bronze, edging out New Zealand's Tom Walsh based on a superior second throw. It marked a significant 12th men's gold for the U.S. in the past 16 world championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arsenal's New Signings Shine with Stunning Victory Over Nottingham Forest

Arsenal's New Signings Shine with Stunning Victory Over Nottingham Forest

 United Kingdom
2
Dalai Lama Congratulates New Nepal PM Amidst Protests

Dalai Lama Congratulates New Nepal PM Amidst Protests

 India
3
Crackdown on Illegal Assets: Rs 87 Lakh Worth Property Attached

Crackdown on Illegal Assets: Rs 87 Lakh Worth Property Attached

 India
4
Tragic End for Delivery Agent: Speeding Truck Claims Young Life

Tragic End for Delivery Agent: Speeding Truck Claims Young Life

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025