Dutch Grand Prix Stewards U-Turn on Sainz Penalties

The Dutch Grand Prix stewards retracted two penalty points given to Carlos Sainz as new evidence revealed the collision at Zandvoort was not his fault. Sainz, involved in a crash with Liam Lawson, initially received a 10-second penalty, now ruled a racing incident.

Updated: 13-09-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:33 IST
Carlos Sainz

The stewards at the Dutch Grand Prix have made a significant reversal, canceling two penalty points initially awarded to Carlos Sainz of the Williams Formula One team. This decision followed the emergence of new evidence, prompting a re-evaluation of the original penalty decision related to a collision at Zandvoort.

The initial penalty, issued on August 31, blamed Sainz for a collision with Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson and included a 10-second time penalty. However, upon further review and the presentation of new evidence by Williams, the stewards deemed the incident a racing incident rather than a fault attributable solely to Sainz.

The new evidence, which included footage from various angles not initially available, showed uncontrolled actions by Lawson's car that contributed to the collision. Although the time penalty cannot be undone as Sainz already served it, the removal of penalty points is a relief for the driver and the team.

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

