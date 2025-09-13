Dutch Grand Prix Stewards U-Turn on Sainz Penalties

The stewards at the Dutch Grand Prix have made a significant reversal, canceling two penalty points initially awarded to Carlos Sainz of the Williams Formula One team. This decision followed the emergence of new evidence, prompting a re-evaluation of the original penalty decision related to a collision at Zandvoort.

The initial penalty, issued on August 31, blamed Sainz for a collision with Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson and included a 10-second time penalty. However, upon further review and the presentation of new evidence by Williams, the stewards deemed the incident a racing incident rather than a fault attributable solely to Sainz.

The new evidence, which included footage from various angles not initially available, showed uncontrolled actions by Lawson's car that contributed to the collision. Although the time penalty cannot be undone as Sainz already served it, the removal of penalty points is a relief for the driver and the team.