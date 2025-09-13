Bezzecchi Triumphs as Marquez Crashes at San Marino Grand Prix

In a thrilling turn of events at the San Marino Grand Prix, Marco Bezzecchi emerged victorious in Saturday's sprint race as frontrunner Marc Marquez crashed out unexpectedly. This sprint victory marks Bezzecchi's first since his triumph at the Dutch Grand Prix in 2023.

Starting from fourth position, Marquez aggressively maneuvered his way to the front, overtaking polesitter Bezzecchi halfway through the sprint. However, a rare mistake in the final sector sent Marquez sliding into the gravel, ending his season's unbeaten sprint podium streak.

Alex Marquez, Marc's brother, managed to finish second, narrowing the championship gap to 173 points, while Fabio Di Giannantonio took third, narrowly besting teammate Franco Morbidelli. Despite mechanical issues, Bezzecchi maintained a strong pace to secure the win.