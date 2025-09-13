Chebet's Golden Triumph: Sprinting into History at World Athletics Championships

Olympic gold medalist Beatrice Chebet secured her first world title in the women's 10,000 meters at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday. With a powerful surge on the final lap, Chebet clocked in at 30 minutes 37.61 seconds, distancing herself from the leading pack and fulfilling her ambition to win a gold medal.

Chebet described the race as challenging and tactical. Despite the difficulties, she pushed through the last 800 meters with a mindset of competing in a 1500m race, motivated by her desire for the gold. Fellow competitor Nadia Battocletti couldn't match Chebet's pace but claimed silver with a record-breaking time for Italy.

Gudaf Tsegay, defending champion, finished third in 30:39.65. As Chebet now sets her sights on a 5,000m victory, she hopes to join the elite ranks of women achieving the distance double at world championships, a feat previously accomplished by Tirunesh Dibaba and Vivian Cheruiyot.