Chebet's Golden Triumph: Sprinting into History at World Athletics Championships

Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet claimed her first world title in the women's 10,000 meters at the World Athletics Championships. She outpaced her competitors with a final burst, winning in 30:37.61. Chebet aims for a 5,000m-10,000m double, hoping to emulate her success at the Paris Olympics.

Updated: 13-09-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:51 IST
Beatrice Chebet

Olympic gold medalist Beatrice Chebet secured her first world title in the women's 10,000 meters at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday. With a powerful surge on the final lap, Chebet clocked in at 30 minutes 37.61 seconds, distancing herself from the leading pack and fulfilling her ambition to win a gold medal.

Chebet described the race as challenging and tactical. Despite the difficulties, she pushed through the last 800 meters with a mindset of competing in a 1500m race, motivated by her desire for the gold. Fellow competitor Nadia Battocletti couldn't match Chebet's pace but claimed silver with a record-breaking time for Italy.

Gudaf Tsegay, defending champion, finished third in 30:39.65. As Chebet now sets her sights on a 5,000m victory, she hopes to join the elite ranks of women achieving the distance double at world championships, a feat previously accomplished by Tirunesh Dibaba and Vivian Cheruiyot.

