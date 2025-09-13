England Rugby Team's Coaching Revamp: Blackett and Wigglesworth Take New Roles

In a strategic move, England's rugby team has revamped its coaching lineup by bringing in Lee Blackett as the new attack coach and transitioning Richard Wigglesworth to the defense coach role. This reshuffle, announced by head coach Steve Borthwick, comes as the team prepares for the Autumn Nations Series.

Blackett joins the team from Premiership champions Bath, with a track record that includes work with England during their undefeated tours of Argentina and the U.S. His expertise is seen as crucial for orchestrating a dynamic, try-focused attack strategy.

Wigglesworth, who previously shaped England's attack and contributed to the British & Irish Lions in Australia, will now channel his skills into strengthening the defense. This transition aligns with plans long discussed by Borthwick and Wigglesworth, aiming to fortify England's defensive capabilities ahead of upcoming high-stakes matches at Twickenham Stadium.