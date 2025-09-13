Left Menu

India Strong Favourites as T20 Clash with Pakistan Looms: A Battle of Spin and Strategy

India's fielding coach, Ryan Ten Doeschate, affirms India's edge in the upcoming T20 match against Pakistan, countering Mike Hesson's high praise of spinner Mohammed Nawaz. India will rely on their trusted spin trio and adaptable batting lineup, while embracing a consistent approach as Pakistan adopts a more aggressive T20 style.

Updated: 13-09-2025 21:54 IST
Mike Hesson
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's fielding coach, Ryan Ten Doeschate, has confidently asserted India's status as the front-runners in their upcoming T20 face-off against Pakistan. Addressing the media on Saturday, Ten Doeschate indirectly responded to Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson's endorsement of spinner Mohammed Nawaz as the world's best, citing India's reliance on its formidable spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel.

India is likely to enter the match with an unchanged lineup, focusing on consistency over 240 balls. Highlighting India's adaptable batting strategy, Ten Doeschate emphasized the importance of versatile players in the middle order, capable of navigating varying match scenarios. Despite minor differences in pitch performance compared to previous tournaments, he stressed the significance of spin in T20 cricket.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has shifted towards a more aggressive T20 playing style, presenting a unique challenge for India. As both sides prepare to employ spin-heavy strategies, Ten Doeschate remains steadfast in India's plan: focus on their game and continue improving with each play. This high-stakes match promises a captivating clash of strategies and skills at every level.

