Guirassy's Goal Spree: Dortmund Triumphs as Stuttgart Stumbles
Borussia Dortmund secured a 2-0 victory over 10-man Heidenheim with Serhou Guirassy contributing another goal, making it four goals in three matches. Stuttgart faced a 3-1 defeat at Freiburg, despite leading initially. Elsewhere, Cologne managed a dramatic 3-3 draw with Wolfsburg in a match laden with injury-time excitement.
Serhou Guirassy struck again to propel Borussia Dortmund to a 2-0 victory against a 10-man Heidenheim in the Bundesliga, marking a promising pitch for the German giants. Meanwhile, Stuttgart's woes deepened following a 3-1 defeat against Freiburg, despite initially taking the lead.
Stuttgart, known for their German Cup victory, found new challenges as Croatia's Igor Matanovic made a remarkable injury comeback, scoring twice while Angelo Scherhant added to the tally, compounding Stuttgart's plight to two defeats in three opening games.
Cologne snatched an unforgettable 3-3 draw from the jaws of defeat in Wolfsburg with a last-gasp goal from Jakub Kaminski, overshadowing what could have been a memorable win on Wolfsburg's 80th anniversary. Elsewhere, Fisnik Asllani's swift brace propelled Hoffenheim to a 4-2 win against Union Berlin, while Leipzig edged Mainz with a tight 1-0 win led by Johan Bakayoko.
