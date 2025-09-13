Chess Drama Unfolds: Nihal Sarin's Fight for Candidates Tournament

Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin faced a setback in his journey to the Candidates tournament, losing to Alireza Firouzja of France in the ninth round of the FIDE Grand Swiss. With only two rounds remaining, Nihal stands at six points, needing to win his remaining games to secure a top-two finish.

Nihal battled fiercely for nearly seven hours before Alireza seized victory in an intense endgame. Meanwhile, R Praggnanandhaa's draw with American Awonder Liang leaves him needing a miracle to finish in the top two spots. However, Praggnanandhaa's impressive scores this year might still earn him a spot in the Candidates.

In the women's section, R Vaishali maintained a strong position, tied in second place with 6.5 points. Russian player Kateryna Lagno edged up to seven points, closely followed by Vaishali, Yuxin Song, and Bibisara Assaubayeva, who are each a half-point behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)