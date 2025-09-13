Sri Lanka Secures Victory Over Bangladesh in Asia Cup Clash

In a thrilling Asia Cup encounter on Saturday, Sri Lanka took on Bangladesh, showcasing a competitive battle between the two cricketing giants.

Sri Lanka batted strongly, with Pathum Nissanka leading the charge with a stellar 50, while Kamil Mishara stabilized the innings with an unbeaten 46.

Bangladesh's bowling saw impressive efforts from Mahedi Hasan, claiming two wickets, though Sri Lanka's total of 140 in 14.4 overs proved challenging.

