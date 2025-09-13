Left Menu

Sri Lanka Secures Victory Over Bangladesh in Asia Cup Clash

The scoreboard reflects Sri Lanka's performance against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup match held on Saturday. Sri Lanka managed to score 140/4 in 14.4 overs, with notable contributions from Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara. The match showcased impressive bowling from both teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 13-09-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 23:35 IST
Sri Lanka Secures Victory Over Bangladesh in Asia Cup Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling Asia Cup encounter on Saturday, Sri Lanka took on Bangladesh, showcasing a competitive battle between the two cricketing giants.

Sri Lanka batted strongly, with Pathum Nissanka leading the charge with a stellar 50, while Kamil Mishara stabilized the innings with an unbeaten 46.

Bangladesh's bowling saw impressive efforts from Mahedi Hasan, claiming two wickets, though Sri Lanka's total of 140 in 14.4 overs proved challenging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PDP Leader Challenges Misuse of PSA in Jammu & Kashmir

PDP Leader Challenges Misuse of PSA in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Tensions Surge: U.S. Destroyer Seizes Venezuelan Tuna Boat

Tensions Surge: U.S. Destroyer Seizes Venezuelan Tuna Boat

 Global
3
Revamping Punjab's Power Infrastructure: An Ambitious Initiative for Safer Urban Living

Revamping Punjab's Power Infrastructure: An Ambitious Initiative for Safer U...

 India
4
Political Assassination of Charlie Kirk Raises Concerns of Rising U.S. Political Violence

Political Assassination of Charlie Kirk Raises Concerns of Rising U.S. Polit...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025