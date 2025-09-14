Triumphant Tennis: Argentina and France Clinch Davis Cup Final 8 Spots

Argentina and France have successfully qualified for the Davis Cup Final 8, joining Germany with decisive victories against formidable opponents. Their victories come at a crucial moment, boosting their standing in the prestigious tournament.

Germany's team, without the presence of Alexander Zverev, saw Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz secure the team's advancement with a commanding 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory over Japan's Yosuke Watanuki and Takeru Yuzuki. This win cemented Germany's place in the finals, the first, following their decisive lead in the second qualifying round.

In separate matches, Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina achieved a stellar victory against the Netherlands, while France's advancement was assured by Corentin Moutet's performance against Marin Cilic. Meanwhile, Denmark, Belgium, and the United States also competed fiercely in their respective ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)