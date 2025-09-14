Left Menu

Triumphant Tennis: Argentina and France Clinch Davis Cup Final 8 Spots

Argentina and France have secured their places in the Davis Cup Final 8, joining Germany. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz led Germany to victory, while Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos ensured Argentina's win. Corentin Moutet propelled France into the finals with his singles win over Marin Cilic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Groningen | Updated: 14-09-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 00:11 IST
Triumphant Tennis: Argentina and France Clinch Davis Cup Final 8 Spots
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Argentina and France have successfully qualified for the Davis Cup Final 8, joining Germany with decisive victories against formidable opponents. Their victories come at a crucial moment, boosting their standing in the prestigious tournament.

Germany's team, without the presence of Alexander Zverev, saw Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz secure the team's advancement with a commanding 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory over Japan's Yosuke Watanuki and Takeru Yuzuki. This win cemented Germany's place in the finals, the first, following their decisive lead in the second qualifying round.

In separate matches, Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina achieved a stellar victory against the Netherlands, while France's advancement was assured by Corentin Moutet's performance against Marin Cilic. Meanwhile, Denmark, Belgium, and the United States also competed fiercely in their respective ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PDP Leader Challenges Misuse of PSA in Jammu & Kashmir

PDP Leader Challenges Misuse of PSA in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Tensions Surge: U.S. Destroyer Seizes Venezuelan Tuna Boat

Tensions Surge: U.S. Destroyer Seizes Venezuelan Tuna Boat

 Global
3
Revamping Punjab's Power Infrastructure: An Ambitious Initiative for Safer Urban Living

Revamping Punjab's Power Infrastructure: An Ambitious Initiative for Safer U...

 India
4
Political Assassination of Charlie Kirk Raises Concerns of Rising U.S. Political Violence

Political Assassination of Charlie Kirk Raises Concerns of Rising U.S. Polit...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025