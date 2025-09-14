Bayern Thrashes Hamburger: Champions League Warm-Up
Bayern Munich defeated Hamburger SV 5-0, preparing for their Champions League opener against Chelsea. Stars like Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane shone, while medically-induced fan silence briefly subdued celebrations. Borussia Dortmund defeated Heidenheim, and Stuttgart lost to Freiburg. Meanwhile, Cologne and Wolfsburg battled to a dramatic 3-3 draw.
- Country:
- Germany
Bayern Munich dominated in their Bundesliga clash with Hamburger SV, winning 5-0 on Saturday, ahead of their Champions League encounter against Chelsea. Serge Gnabry initiated the scoring, complemented by a brilliant Harry Kane performance who both assisted and scored.
Despite Bayern's overwhelming victory, Hamburg's goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes prevented a more staggering defeat. The game paused briefly in the second half due to medical emergencies in the stands, resuming once the situation stabilized.
Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund secured a 2-0 victory over Heidenheim while Stuttgart faltered 3-1 against Freiburg. In an intense finish, Cologne and Wolfsburg drew 3-3, involving dramatic late goals, shaking the Bundesliga standings.