Bayern Munich dominated in their Bundesliga clash with Hamburger SV, winning 5-0 on Saturday, ahead of their Champions League encounter against Chelsea. Serge Gnabry initiated the scoring, complemented by a brilliant Harry Kane performance who both assisted and scored.

Despite Bayern's overwhelming victory, Hamburg's goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes prevented a more staggering defeat. The game paused briefly in the second half due to medical emergencies in the stands, resuming once the situation stabilized.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund secured a 2-0 victory over Heidenheim while Stuttgart faltered 3-1 against Freiburg. In an intense finish, Cologne and Wolfsburg drew 3-3, involving dramatic late goals, shaking the Bundesliga standings.