River Plate Dominates Estudiantes to Top Group B

In a thrilling encounter on Saturday, River Plate emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Estudiantes de La Plata. This crucial victory propels them to the top of Group B in the Argentine Primera Division Clausura tournament.

River Plate took control early, scoring twice within the first 13 minutes. Giuliano Galoppo opened the scoring with a header in the sixth minute, followed by Ignacio Fernandez's left-footed strike which stood firm after a VAR intervention.

The match intensity escalated as River Plate were reduced to 10 men when Lucas Martinez Quarta was given a quick double yellow, putting pressure on their defense. Estudiantes capitalized on the situation, dominating possession and narrowing the gap with a late goal by Santiago Nunez. However, time was not on their side.

(With inputs from agencies.)