River Plate Dominates Estudiantes to Top Group B
River Plate secured a 2-1 victory over Estudiantes de La Plata in the Argentine Primera Division Clausura tournament. Goals from Giuliano Galoppo and Ignacio Fernandez put River Plate ahead, despite being reduced to 10 men later. Estudiantes fought back but ultimately fell short.
In a thrilling encounter on Saturday, River Plate emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Estudiantes de La Plata. This crucial victory propels them to the top of Group B in the Argentine Primera Division Clausura tournament.
River Plate took control early, scoring twice within the first 13 minutes. Giuliano Galoppo opened the scoring with a header in the sixth minute, followed by Ignacio Fernandez's left-footed strike which stood firm after a VAR intervention.
The match intensity escalated as River Plate were reduced to 10 men when Lucas Martinez Quarta was given a quick double yellow, putting pressure on their defense. Estudiantes capitalized on the situation, dominating possession and narrowing the gap with a late goal by Santiago Nunez. However, time was not on their side.
(With inputs from agencies.)