Vice Captain Noren Steals the Spotlight at BMW PGA Championship
Vice Captain Alex Noren upstaged European Ryder Cup stars at the BMW PGA Championship with a stellar performance, tying for the third-round lead. Remaining players included standout showings by Adrien Saddier, Tyrrell Hatton, and Viktor Hovland, while Rory McIlroy struggled to replicate his Irish Open form.
Vice Captain Alex Noren has become the highlight of the BMW PGA Championship, overshadowing European Ryder Cup stars with his outstanding play. Noren, a Swede poised to assist Luke Donald at the upcoming Ryder Cup, showcased his talent by finishing with a birdie-birdie-eagle sequence to tie for the event's third-round lead alongside France's Adrien Saddier.
Saddier, whose remarkable performance featured birdies in three of his last four holes for a 7-under 65, shares the lead with Noren, who delivered a striking 66. At 15-under 201, they are ahead of Tyrrell Hatton, the best-placed Ryder Cup player at the event, by two strokes. Meanwhile, Viktor Hovland trails closely with a commendable position in fourth place after his round.
Despite Rory McIlroy's previous victory at the Irish Open, he found himself tied for 53rd, displaying a challenging round. As the final round approaches, Noren and Saddier gear up for an intense finish, with Noren eager for more triumphs following his recent British Masters victory.