First Polish Charter Flight Boosts Goa's European Tourism

Goa made significant strides in its tourism sector by welcoming the first charter flight from Katowice, Poland, on Friday. Almost 200 passengers were on board this landmark flight, marking an improvement in the state's European connections.

The flight, known as ENT 1443, brought 189 passengers to the Manohar International Airport at Mopa, North Goa, at 9.30 am. Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte hailed the arrival as a vital development for Goa's global tourism appeal, specifically highlighting Poland as a key source of holidaymakers.

Tourism Director Kedar Naik noted the critical role of charter flights in maintaining international visitor numbers and supporting local businesses. Naik pointed out the appeal of Goa's offerings beyond its beaches, promising further collaborations with international airlines and tour operators.