Exciting Wins and Heartbreaks: A Weekend of Sports Thrills

A thrilling sports weekend saw Terence Crawford becoming the undisputed super middleweight champ, American Iva Jovic reaching the Guadalajara Open final, and the US capturing 4x400m relay gold. Texas A&M edged Notre Dame with a late rally, and Christopher Bell won in NASCAR, while Cowboys' Tyler Smith signed a record contract.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 13:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a weekend filled with heart-pounding sports moments, Terence Crawford claimed the super middleweight title after a unanimous win over Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. This decisive victory highlighted Crawford's strategic prowess and mastery inside the ring.

The United States achieved greatness on the track by winning the 4x400m mixed relay world championship, overcoming last year's Olympic rivals from the Netherlands. Meanwhile, American teen Iva Jovic exhibited resilience at the Guadalajara Open, setting up an exciting final with Emiliana Arango.

In other notable events, NASCAR's Christopher Bell secured a strategic win at Bristol, while Texas A&M rallied to defeat Notre Dame in a thrilling football matchup. Adding to the weekend's excitement, Tyler Smith of the Dallas Cowboys made headlines with a record-setting contract extension.

