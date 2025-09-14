Left Menu

Oblique Seville Sprints to Glory in 100m Showdown

Oblique Seville won the 100 meters gold with a personal best of 9.77 seconds, leading a Jamaican 1-2 finish ahead of Kishane Thompson. Defending champion Noah Lyles took bronze. Letsile Tebogo faced disqualification due to a false start. This marks Jamaica's return to dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 19:05 IST
Oblique Seville dramatically claimed the 100 meters gold medal with a personal record of 9.77 seconds, spearheading a Jamaican 1-2 ahead of Olympic silver medalist Kishane Thompson, who clocked 9.82 seconds.

Noah Lyles, the defending champion, secured the bronze with a time of 9.89 seconds, marking the first time since 2015 that the United States failed to capture the title. Throughout the rounds in last year's Olympics, Seville appeared unbeatable but finished last in the final. On Sunday, he maintained focus and delivered a stellar performance under the watchful eye of Usain Bolt, the last Jamaican to win the title.

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo, the Olympic 200m champion and silver medalist in the world 100m two years ago, was disqualified after a false start in the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

