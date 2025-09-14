Giovanni Simeone Breaks Goal Drought with Striking Serie A Performance

In a thrilling match on Sunday, Argentinian forward Giovanni Simeone ended his year-long goal drought, propelling Torino to an unexpected 1-0 triumph over Roma in Serie A.

This victory marked Torino's first under the direction of new coach Marco Baroni, while also serving as Roma's initial defeat after two consecutive wins under Gian Piero Gasperini.

Simeone, joining Torino from Napoli last month, demonstrated his prowess in the 59th minute. Orchestrating a move from center field with a precise one-two exchange with Cyril Ngonge, he delivered a stunning shot into the top-right corner, reminiscent of his father's strategic brilliance.