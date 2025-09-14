Left Menu

China Claims Victory as India Falls in Asia Cup Final

India lost to China 1-4 in the women's Asia Cup hockey final, finishing as runners-up. This defeat means India missed an automatic qualification for next year's FIH Women's World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands, despite an early lead from Navneet Kaur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hangzhou | Updated: 14-09-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 19:53 IST
India suffered a 1-4 defeat to China in the final match of the women's Asia Cup hockey tournament, securing second place.

The loss implies that India will not earn a direct spot in the 2024 FIH Women's World Cup hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands. Navneet Kaur's early penalty corner conversion provided India with an initial lead against China at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium. However, China's aggressive retaliation, featuring goals from Zixia Ou, Hong Li, Meirong Zou, and Jiaqi Zhong, swiftly overturned the advantage.

Although India managed to defend successfully against three consecutive penalty corners initially, they couldn't maintain the lead past Ou's equalizer in the 21st minute. The subsequent goals by Li, Zou, and Zhong sealed China's dominance in the final minutes.

