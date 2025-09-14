Thrilling Comeback Propels France to Women's Rugby World Cup Semi-Final

In a dramatic quarter-final at Sandy Park, France rallied from a first-half deficit to secure a spot in their ninth Women's Rugby World Cup semi-final, edging out Ireland 18-13. Despite facing a 13-0 halftime shortfall, France's unyielding rally through Charlotte Escudero and Joanna Grisez propelled them to victory.

Ireland initially capitalized on favorable conditions, with Linda Djougang and Stacey Flood putting them ahead. However, their efforts were stifled by France's robust second-half comeback, starting with Morgane Bourgeois's penalty conversion and escalated by Escudero's crucial try, narrowing the score gap significantly.

France seized control in the final minutes as Grisez delivered a swift try, while Bourgeois's decisive penalty ensured a five-point lead. The match concluded with tense moments, but France's defense held firm, cutting short Ireland's attempts and maintaining their unbeaten knockout record against Ireland.

(With inputs from agencies.)