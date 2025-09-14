Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Sprints to Historic Victory at World Championships

In a display of speed and determination, American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden stormed to victory in the women's 100 meters at the world championships, clocking an impressive 10.61 seconds. This time set a new record for the world championships and ranks as the fourth fastest ever.

Jamaica's Tina Clayton demonstrated her potential among the new generation of sprinters by securing the silver with a personal best of 10.76 seconds. The bronze went to Olympic champion Julien Alfred, who finished in 10.84 seconds, despite suffering a hamstring injury.

Jefferson-Wooden's win cements her position at the top this season, having remained unbeaten in the 100 meters. Her win in the global event highlights promising future talent for Jamaican athletics, with Clayton and other young sprinters showing potential to continue their nation's strong tradition in the sport.