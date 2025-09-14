Left Menu

Cold Toss: India and Pakistan Captains Skip Handshake

India and Pakistan cricket captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha skipped the traditional handshake during the Asia Cup coin toss, highlighting tensions post-Pahalgam attacks. Despite protocol, they avoided eye contact, focusing solely on the game amidst lingering political sentiments between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-09-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 21:41 IST
Cold Toss: India and Pakistan Captains Skip Handshake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a subtle yet telling move, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistani counterpart Salman Agha abstained from the expected handshake during the coin toss at their Group A Asia Cup clash, sparking buzz within the cricket community.

Traditionally, a handshake between captains is standard protocol during tosses in international cricket. However, this ritual was notably absent as both leaders submitted team sheets to match referee Andy Pycroft and exchanged words with TV commentator Ravi Shastri, before walking off in different directions.

This match marked the first encounter between the arch-rivals since the Pahalgam terror attacks in April, which resulted in heightened military tensions. Despite the political backdrop, the Indian team emphasized a professional approach, with players focusing solely on the game at hand.

TRENDING

1
Nepal's First Woman PM Vows Justice Amidst Protests

Nepal's First Woman PM Vows Justice Amidst Protests

 Nepal
2
Community Rallies for Detained 73-Year-Old Sikh Woman in California

Community Rallies for Detained 73-Year-Old Sikh Woman in California

 Global
3
Hyderabad Drenched: Heavy Rain Causes Chaos

Hyderabad Drenched: Heavy Rain Causes Chaos

 India
4
India Unveils New Defence Procurement Manual to Enhance Military Efficiency

India Unveils New Defence Procurement Manual to Enhance Military Efficiency

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025