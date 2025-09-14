Cold Toss: India and Pakistan Captains Skip Handshake

In a subtle yet telling move, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistani counterpart Salman Agha abstained from the expected handshake during the coin toss at their Group A Asia Cup clash, sparking buzz within the cricket community.

Traditionally, a handshake between captains is standard protocol during tosses in international cricket. However, this ritual was notably absent as both leaders submitted team sheets to match referee Andy Pycroft and exchanged words with TV commentator Ravi Shastri, before walking off in different directions.

This match marked the first encounter between the arch-rivals since the Pahalgam terror attacks in April, which resulted in heightened military tensions. Despite the political backdrop, the Indian team emphasized a professional approach, with players focusing solely on the game at hand.