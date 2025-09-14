England's T20 Showdown Doused by Rain, Series Ends in Tie

The highly anticipated Twenty20 decider between England and South Africa ended in disappointment as rain washed out the final match at Trent Bridge. This result left the series tied at 1-1.

In a standout performance, Phil Salt astonished fans with an unbeaten 141, marking the fastest and highest T20 century by an Englishman, which helped secure a massive 146-run victory at Old Trafford on Friday. South Africa had initially taken the lead with a rain-affected win in Cardiff last Wednesday.

On Sunday, light rain began just before the scheduled 2 p.m. local time toss in Nottingham. Captains Harry Brook and Aiden Markram appeared in their kits, but worsening weather conditions led to the toss being aborted, and without any respite from the rain, the match was officially abandoned at 4:20 p.m.

(With inputs from agencies.)