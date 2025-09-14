Left Menu

England's T20 Showdown Doused by Rain, Series Ends in Tie

The Twenty20 cricket series between England and South Africa concluded in a tie after rain washed out the final match at Trent Bridge. Despite Phil Salt's record-breaking century leading England to victory in the second match, the series ended 1-1 following South Africa's initial win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nottingham | Updated: 14-09-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 22:59 IST
The highly anticipated Twenty20 decider between England and South Africa ended in disappointment as rain washed out the final match at Trent Bridge. This result left the series tied at 1-1.

In a standout performance, Phil Salt astonished fans with an unbeaten 141, marking the fastest and highest T20 century by an Englishman, which helped secure a massive 146-run victory at Old Trafford on Friday. South Africa had initially taken the lead with a rain-affected win in Cardiff last Wednesday.

On Sunday, light rain began just before the scheduled 2 p.m. local time toss in Nottingham. Captains Harry Brook and Aiden Markram appeared in their kits, but worsening weather conditions led to the toss being aborted, and without any respite from the rain, the match was officially abandoned at 4:20 p.m.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

