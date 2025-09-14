France Triumphs Over Ireland in Thrilling Rugby World Cup Quarter-Final

In a thrilling Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-final played at Sandy Park, Exeter, France staged a remarkable comeback against Ireland, securing an 18-13 victory to advance to the semi-finals. The French team, down by 13 points at halftime, showed commendable resilience to turn the match around.

The turning point came with a decisive try by winger Joanna Grisez, putting France ahead with just 13 minutes remaining. Co-coach Gaelle Mignot praised the team's resilience and calmness under pressure. Winger Grisez and scrumhalf Pauline Bourdon Sansus both acknowledged the challenges faced due to tough weather conditions and lack of discipline in the first half.

Now focusing on an upcoming tough semi-final match against England, the French team aims to address any shortcomings and leverage their newfound solidarity and fighting spirit in their pursuit of World Cup glory.