Left Menu

Tennis-American teen Jovic claims first WTA title at Guadalajara Open

American Iva Jovic captured her first WTA Tour-level title on Sunday with a 6-4 6-1 win over Colombia's Emiliana Arango in the final of the Guadalajara Open.

Reuters | Guadalajara | Updated: 15-09-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 08:18 IST
Tennis-American teen Jovic claims first WTA title at Guadalajara Open
  • Country:
  • Mexico

American Iva Jovic captured her first WTA Tour-level title on Sunday with a 6-4 6-1 win over Colombia's Emiliana Arango in the final of the Guadalajara Open. The 17-year-old Californian, who entered the WTA 500 hardcourt tournament ranked 73rd, became the youngest player to win the title, and the youngest American to clinch a tour-level crown since Coco Gauff triumphed in Parma in 2021.

With the win, Jovic also breaks into the Top 50 when the rankings are released on Monday. Arango battled valiantly despite dealing with illness, the 24-year-old saving three set points at 5-3 in the opener and breaking Jovic's serve twice to stay in contention.

However, she was unable to capitalise while leading 30-15 in the next game and Jovic closed out the set. The American then dominated the second set, wrapping up the match in just over 90 minutes. Jovic had warm words for Arango, who also finished runner-up in Merida in February and is still seeking her first WTA title.

"You showed so much fight and gave the people a show," Jovic said. "It's not easy to start out on tour when you're young ... but people like Emiliana make it easier and always have a smile on their face."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump calls slain Indian-origin motel manager ‘well-respected’, flags immigration issue

Trump calls slain Indian-origin motel manager ‘well-respected’, flags immigr...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-South Korea's top trade envoy heading to US amid stalled trade talks

UPDATE 2-South Korea's top trade envoy heading to US amid stalled trade talk...

 Global
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
Athletics-Alfred pulls out of Tokyo 200m with hamstring strain

Athletics-Alfred pulls out of Tokyo 200m with hamstring strain

Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025