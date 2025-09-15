Left Menu

J&K's Hans Raj, Ladakh's Stanzin Chondol win men's and women's Ladakh full marathon titles

PTI | Leh | Updated: 15-09-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 17:30 IST
J&K's Hans Raj, Ladakh's Stanzin Chondol win men's and women's Ladakh full marathon titles
  • Country:
  • United States

Jammu and Kashmir's Hans Raj and Ladakh's Stanzin Chondol won the men's and women's full marathon titles respectively as the Ladakh Marathon's 12th edition concluded with thrilling performances.

Hans Raj crossed the finishing line in 2 hours 47 minutes 41 seconds, while Stanzin Chondol stormed to victory in the women's field with a time of 3:13:00 - a run that also placed her sixth overall among men and women on Sunday.

The 42-km full marathon race, which began and ended at Leh's NDS Stadium, drew a strong field as part of an edition that welcomed 6,600 runners from across India's states and union territories, along with participants from more than 30 countries. In the half marathon, Tsetan Namgail took top honours in the men's race with a time of 1:13:10, while Stanzin Dolkar led the women's field, finishing in 1:30:14.

In the 11.2 km category, Skarma Idong Lanzes clinched the women's open title with a time of 47 minutes and 30 seconds, while Sonam Stanzin took top honours in the men's section, crossing the line in 42 minutes and 39 seconds. He finished just 10 seconds clear of runner-up Furboo Tundup, making it one of the closest contests of the edition.

In the veterans' categories, Tsewang Dorjay topped the men's field while Sarah Hanan-Bajwa claimed the women's crown in the 11.2K Run. The veterans half marathon titles went to Arvind Basaiawmoit in the men's section and Shilpa Phadke in the women's section.

In full marathon for the veterans, Shyamapada Das emerged victorious in the men's category, while Rita Satish Patkar won the women's race. Patkar also won the Khardung La Challenge veterans race also.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fmr Axis MF fund manager pays Rs 85.8 lakh to settle market rules violation case with Sebi

Fmr Axis MF fund manager pays Rs 85.8 lakh to settle market rules violation ...

 India
2
Atmanirbhar Abhiyan will gain momentum through MSMEs, says Haryana CM

Atmanirbhar Abhiyan will gain momentum through MSMEs, says Haryana CM

 India
3
Firstsource appoints Kumaran Shanmuhan as Chief Strategy Officer

Firstsource appoints Kumaran Shanmuhan as Chief Strategy Officer

 India
4
Rubio heads to Qatar after meeting Netanyahu in Israel: US

Rubio heads to Qatar after meeting Netanyahu in Israel: US

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025