Athletics-Swiss Kambundji takes shock world 100m hurdles crown

The 23-year-old, whose previous personal best was 12.40, clasped her face in disbelief after flashing over the 10 hurdles and crossing the line to become the joint-seventh fastest woman of all time in the event. World record holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria, the world champion in 2022, took silver in 12.29 and American Grace Stark won bronze in 12.34.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-09-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 19:14 IST
Switzerland's Ditaji Kambundji stunned a stellar field to win the women's 100 metres hurdles at the world championships in a national record time of 12.24 seconds on Monday. The 23-year-old, whose previous personal best was 12.40, clasped her face in disbelief after flashing over the 10 hurdles and crossing the line to become the joint-seventh fastest woman of all time in the event.

World record holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria, the world champion in 2022, took silver in 12.29 and American Grace Stark won bronze in 12.34. Olympic champion Masai Russell, the former hurdler of the year, was fourth in 12.44, while twice world champion Danielle Williams finished seventh in 12.53.

