Left Menu

Strasbourg coach criticises home fans who raised banner against club striker Emegha

A banner in the crowd during Sundays Ligue 1 home game against Le Havre read Emegha, pawn of BlueCo. After changing shirts, give your armband back. Rosenior said Emegha, who on Sunday posted a video on Instagram of him flying to London and signing with Chelsea, was very upset and will keep the captaincy this season.Emanuel Emegha was devastated, and so was I.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 22:30 IST
Strasbourg coach criticises home fans who raised banner against club striker Emegha
  • Country:
  • United States

Strasbourg coach Liam Rosenior hit out at fans who displayed a banner criticizing club captain Emanuel Emegha over his move next season to Chelsea.

Strasbourg has been owned by Chelsea's ownership group, BlueCo, since 2023. Chelsea released a short statement last week saying the 22-year-old Emegha would be officially joining "in 2026" and described him as "one of the most exciting young forwards in Europe." But some Strasbourg fans made their feelings clear about Emegha's future move. A banner in the crowd during Sunday's Ligue 1 home game against Le Havre read: "Emegha, pawn of BlueCo. After changing shirts, give your armband back." Rosenior said Emegha, who on Sunday posted a video on Instagram of him flying to London and signing with Chelsea, was very upset and will keep the captaincy this season.

"Emanuel Emegha was devastated, and so was I. I'm very disappointed by what I saw. Seeing banners against one of the best players last season is unacceptable," Rosenior said in comments posted by the club on X. "(My players) have an impeccable mentality and don't deserve this treatment." The 22-year-old Dutch forward impressed last season, scoring 14 league goals as the Alsace-based club finished seventh. Strasbourg will play in the Europa Conference League after beating Danish side Bröndby in a playoff, with Emegha scoring twice in the second leg.

"We're in a pivotal season,'' Rosenior said. "But it seems like a minority is unhappy." Trading playersA section of Strasbourg's home fans have been hostile to BlueCo ever since they arrived two years ago.

The partnership between the two clubs was used several times this summer, most notably when Chelsea sold England left back Ben Chilwell to Strasbourg on a two-year deal at the end of the transfer window.

Earlier in the summer, two Chelsea youngsters – Ishe Samuels-Smith and Mathis Amougou – joined Strasbourg in undisclosed deals, while Mike Penders, Kendry Paez and teenage defender Mamadou Sarr moved there on a season's loan. ___ AP Sports Writer Steve Douglas contributed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's top commander sacks officers after territorial losses, media reports say

Ukraine's top commander sacks officers after territorial losses, media repor...

 Global
2
China's former climate envoy to meet with EU to revive flailing UN pact, sources say

China's former climate envoy to meet with EU to revive flailing UN pact, sou...

 Global
3
Valmiki Corporation 'scam': CBI searches premises linked to associates of former Karnataka minister

Valmiki Corporation 'scam': CBI searches premises linked to associates of fo...

 India
4
Summit leads to little action after Israeli strike on Hamas in Doha

Summit leads to little action after Israeli strike on Hamas in Doha

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025