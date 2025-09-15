Strasbourg coach criticises home fans who raised banner against club striker Emegha

Strasbourg coach Liam Rosenior hit out at fans who displayed a banner criticizing club captain Emanuel Emegha over his move next season to Chelsea.

Strasbourg has been owned by Chelsea's ownership group, BlueCo, since 2023. Chelsea released a short statement last week saying the 22-year-old Emegha would be officially joining "in 2026" and described him as "one of the most exciting young forwards in Europe." But some Strasbourg fans made their feelings clear about Emegha's future move. A banner in the crowd during Sunday's Ligue 1 home game against Le Havre read: "Emegha, pawn of BlueCo. After changing shirts, give your armband back." Rosenior said Emegha, who on Sunday posted a video on Instagram of him flying to London and signing with Chelsea, was very upset and will keep the captaincy this season.

"Emanuel Emegha was devastated, and so was I. I'm very disappointed by what I saw. Seeing banners against one of the best players last season is unacceptable," Rosenior said in comments posted by the club on X. "(My players) have an impeccable mentality and don't deserve this treatment." The 22-year-old Dutch forward impressed last season, scoring 14 league goals as the Alsace-based club finished seventh. Strasbourg will play in the Europa Conference League after beating Danish side Bröndby in a playoff, with Emegha scoring twice in the second leg.

"We're in a pivotal season,'' Rosenior said. "But it seems like a minority is unhappy." Trading playersA section of Strasbourg's home fans have been hostile to BlueCo ever since they arrived two years ago.

The partnership between the two clubs was used several times this summer, most notably when Chelsea sold England left back Ben Chilwell to Strasbourg on a two-year deal at the end of the transfer window.

Earlier in the summer, two Chelsea youngsters – Ishe Samuels-Smith and Mathis Amougou – joined Strasbourg in undisclosed deals, while Mike Penders, Kendry Paez and teenage defender Mamadou Sarr moved there on a season's loan. ___ AP Sports Writer Steve Douglas contributed.

