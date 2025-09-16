Soccer-France World Cup winner Umtiti retires at 31

Former Barcelona centre back Samuel Umtiti, a key figure in France's triumphant 2018 World Cup campaign, has announced his retirement at the age of 31. A product of Olympique Lyonnais' academy, Umtiti joined Barcelona in 2016 and made 133 appearances for the club, helping them to two LaLiga titles.

Umtiti, whose career was hampered by chronic cartilage problems in his knee, last played for Ligue 1 club Lille. "After an intense career with ups and downs, the time has come to say goodbye ... I gave it my ALL with passion and I have NO regrets," Umtiti posted on social media late on Monday.

"I would like to thank all the clubs, presidents, coaches, and players I have had the privilege of working with," added the defender, who scored the winner for France in the 2018 World Cup semi-final against Belgium. He also started in the final, where France beat Croatia 4-2 to lift the trophy for the second time.

