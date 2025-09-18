Injury Woes for PSG: Joao Neves Sidelined
Paris St Germain midfielder Joao Neves is set to miss the upcoming match against Olympique de Marseille due to a hamstring injury. This comes after his recent injury during PSG's Champions League victory over Atalanta. His absence adds to PSG's growing list of injured players.
- Country:
- France
Paris St Germain's challenges deepen as midfielder Joao Neves will miss the crucial Ligue 1 match against Olympique de Marseille on Sunday. The club announced his hamstring injury sustained during Wednesday's Champions League clash against Atalanta, where PSG secured a commanding 4-0 win.
The Portuguese playmaker's absence compounds PSG's injury troubles, as the team is already grappling with the unavailability of Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue. According to PSG's official statement, Neves will remain in treatment until the following week.
Despite their injury struggles, PSG maintains a perfect record this season with a full 12 points. They aim to continue this streak as they head to Stade Velodrome, managing their squad amid player unavailability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Elisabeth Terland's Hat-Trick Heroics Propel Man Utd to Champions League Glory
Teen Prodigy Shines: Sherkhan Kalmurza's Historic Champions League Debut
Erling Haaland Shatters Champions League Records with Unprecedented Goal-Scoring
Stunning Debuts: Saudi Clubs Shake Up Asian Champions League
Mohun Bagan Stunned by Ahal FC in AFC Champions League Opener