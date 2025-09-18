Left Menu

Injury Woes for PSG: Joao Neves Sidelined

Paris St Germain midfielder Joao Neves is set to miss the upcoming match against Olympique de Marseille due to a hamstring injury. This comes after his recent injury during PSG's Champions League victory over Atalanta. His absence adds to PSG's growing list of injured players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:37 IST
Injury Woes for PSG: Joao Neves Sidelined
  • Country:
  • France

Paris St Germain's challenges deepen as midfielder Joao Neves will miss the crucial Ligue 1 match against Olympique de Marseille on Sunday. The club announced his hamstring injury sustained during Wednesday's Champions League clash against Atalanta, where PSG secured a commanding 4-0 win.

The Portuguese playmaker's absence compounds PSG's injury troubles, as the team is already grappling with the unavailability of Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue. According to PSG's official statement, Neves will remain in treatment until the following week.

Despite their injury struggles, PSG maintains a perfect record this season with a full 12 points. They aim to continue this streak as they head to Stade Velodrome, managing their squad amid player unavailability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain's Borrowing Surge: A Looming Fiscal Challenge

Britain's Borrowing Surge: A Looming Fiscal Challenge

 Global
2
Bangladeshi Labourers Detained in Tripura Set for Repatriation

Bangladeshi Labourers Detained in Tripura Set for Repatriation

 India
3
Yen Firms Amid BOJ Rate Surprise: Markets Brace for Potential Hikes

Yen Firms Amid BOJ Rate Surprise: Markets Brace for Potential Hikes

 Global
4
Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka's Choice for Mysuru Dasara Inauguration

Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka's Choice for Mysuru Dasara Inauguration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025