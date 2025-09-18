Left Menu

Mourinho Returns to Benfica: A Special Reunion

Jose Mourinho has returned to Benfica as head coach, marking his return to the club after 25 years. Leaving Fenerbahce, Mourinho signed a deal until 2026-27. Known for his success in the Champions League, he is ready to lead the club to new heights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:41 IST
Jose Mourinho has returned to his roots at Benfica, signing a contract that extends until the conclusion of the 2026-27 season. The seasoned coach, who exited Fenerbahce by mutual agreement, is set to guide the Lisbon giants in the wake of a managerial change following a surprising defeat to Qarabag.

Mourinho, who last coached Benfica 25 years ago, expressed his dedication to the club and aspirations to achieve success, emphasizing the significance of Benfica and its supporters. As the club faces competitors such as Chelsea and Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage, Mourinho is eager to leverage his vast experience.

This return marks another chapter in Mourinho's illustrious career, during which he has led teams like Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester United. Benfica's President, Rui Costa, highlighted Mourinho's exceptional reputation and winning track record as influencing factors in his appointment.

