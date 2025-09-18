Left Menu

ACC Stifles Political Queries Amidst India-Pakistan Cricket Tension

The Asian Cricket Council has issued guidelines prohibiting political questions at press conferences to ease tensions following the India-Pakistan match. This decision follows scrutiny over the handling of controversies and aims to prevent further escalation of political discourse within cricket events.

ACC Stifles Political Queries Amidst India-Pakistan Cricket Tension
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has introduced new guidelines barring journalists from posing political questions during press conferences. This decision comes as a measure to calm the unrest that has persisted since the contentious India-Pakistan match on Sunday.

During India's pre-match media interaction led by spinner Kuldeep Yadav, an ACC media officer specifically requested the Indian press to avoid political inquiries. This move is interpreted as a damage control strategy by the ACC's media department, already under fire for its management of the ongoing controversy. UAE captain Muhammad Waseem faced persistent questions about Pakistan's delayed arrival for an earlier match, highlighting the sensitive nature of current press interactions.

The tipping point emerged when India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, chose not to shake hands with Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha during the toss. Additionally, Indian players skipped the customary post-match handshakes to honor victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. With journalists continuing to challenge with tough questions, the ACC has decided to limit political discussions in future press meetings.

