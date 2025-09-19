Teen Prodigy Shines: Sherkhan Kalmurza's Historic Champions League Debut

In a remarkable display of youthful talent, teenage goalkeeper Sherkhan Kalmurza made Champions League history by saving a penalty during his debut for Kazakhstan's Kairat team. This impressive achievement has made him the youngest player ever to save a penalty in the prestigious tournament.

Despite Kalmurza's standout performance, Kairat faced a 4-1 defeat against the seasoned Sporting Lisbon squad in their first appearance in Europe's elite football competition. At just 18 years and 96 days old, Kalmurza became the third youngest goalkeeper to participate in the Champions League, marking an unforgettable debut.

The match saw another record-breaking moment as Geovany Quenda, a teenager himself, scored for Sporting Lisbon, becoming the youngest Portuguese player to net in the Champions League at 18 years and 141 days. The game ended with a significant 4-1 victory for Sporting Lisbon.

(With inputs from agencies.)