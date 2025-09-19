Left Menu

Shining Spotlight: Celebrating Champions at the Divyam Cricket Awards 2025

The inaugural Divyam Cricket Awards 2025 celebrated outstanding achievements in disability cricket in Jaipur. Rajesh Kannur and Ravindra Patil were recognized for their contributions. The event emphasized the growth of disability cricket, supported by key figures like Neeraj K. Pawan, and announced upcoming international matches and structural developments for the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 21:52 IST
Visual of the ceremony (Photo: DCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Disabled Cricket Association, in collaboration with the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India, successfully hosted the inaugural Divyam Cricket Awards 2025. Held at Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur, the event aimed to honor the exceptional contributions and achievements of disabled cricketers and their supporters.

In a night of celebration, Rajesh Kannur was named DCCI Player of the Year, and Ravindra Patil received the Lifetime Achievement Award. The ceremony underscored the resilience and inclusivity that disabled athletes bring to Indian sports. This gathering also marked a turning point in the recognition and further development of disability cricket.

The event featured prominent guests, including Neeraj K. Pawan, Chairman of the Rajasthan State Sports Council & Youth Affairs. Discussions highlighted the upcoming India-England Physical Disability Cricket Series, to be held in Jaipur. Plans for structured support and salaries for players were also unveiled, promising professional acknowledgment and financial stability for athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

