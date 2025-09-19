Shining Spotlight: Celebrating Champions at the Divyam Cricket Awards 2025

The Rajasthan Disabled Cricket Association, in collaboration with the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India, successfully hosted the inaugural Divyam Cricket Awards 2025. Held at Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur, the event aimed to honor the exceptional contributions and achievements of disabled cricketers and their supporters.

In a night of celebration, Rajesh Kannur was named DCCI Player of the Year, and Ravindra Patil received the Lifetime Achievement Award. The ceremony underscored the resilience and inclusivity that disabled athletes bring to Indian sports. This gathering also marked a turning point in the recognition and further development of disability cricket.

The event featured prominent guests, including Neeraj K. Pawan, Chairman of the Rajasthan State Sports Council & Youth Affairs. Discussions highlighted the upcoming India-England Physical Disability Cricket Series, to be held in Jaipur. Plans for structured support and salaries for players were also unveiled, promising professional acknowledgment and financial stability for athletes.

