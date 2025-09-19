Left Menu

Cricket Ireland's Strategic Push for India's 2025 Tour

Cricket Ireland is in talks with BCCI to host India's cricket team for a white-ball series. The aim is to enhance Ireland's international cricket exposure amid challenges faced due to limited fixtures and weather disruptions. Future engagements with New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are in the pipeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:54 IST
Cricket Ireland's Strategic Push for India's 2025 Tour
Ireland players with Rishabh Pant (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Cricket Ireland (CI) is optimistic about securing a white-ball series with India's cricket team as they make their way to England next year. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play five T20Is and three ODIs in England from July 1 to 19, 2025. Discussions have been initiated between Cricket Ireland and their BCCI counterparts, ESPNcricinfo reported, regarding a potential stopover before India begins their England tour.

In recent years, India has made brief visits to Ireland for T20I series in 2018, 2022, and 2023, attracting enthusiastic crowds at Malahide near Dublin. Ireland captain Paul Stirling, however, voiced his concerns over the scarcity of home fixtures this summer, describing the team as "underprepared" for their ongoing series against England. During a recent meeting, Cricket Ireland's chair, Brian MacNeice, assured players that efforts are underway to improve the quantity and quality of matches by 2025.

As Ireland completes its ninth home match of the 2025 summer against England, several fixtures were disrupted by weather. The ICC Future Tours Programme outlines forthcoming visits from New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, with Test and ODI matches on the horizon. Despite scheduling variables, MacNeice confirmed, "We'll be hosting Test cricket here next year," reflecting a strategic push for growth despite current challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Motion: Trump and Xi Discuss TikTok and Trade

Diplomacy in Motion: Trump and Xi Discuss TikTok and Trade

 Global
2
There is only one medicine for all problems of India and that is atmanirbharta (self-reliance): PM Modi in Bhavnagar.

There is only one medicine for all problems of India and that is atmanirbhar...

 India
3
Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Proposal: A Potential Barrier to Tech Talent

Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Proposal: A Potential Barrier to Tech Talent

 Global
4
Congress suppressed inherent talent of Indians by placing restrictions like licence raj: PM Modi at event in Bhavnagar.

Congress suppressed inherent talent of Indians by placing restrictions like ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025