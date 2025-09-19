Cricket Ireland's Strategic Push for India's 2025 Tour

Cricket Ireland (CI) is optimistic about securing a white-ball series with India's cricket team as they make their way to England next year. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play five T20Is and three ODIs in England from July 1 to 19, 2025. Discussions have been initiated between Cricket Ireland and their BCCI counterparts, ESPNcricinfo reported, regarding a potential stopover before India begins their England tour.

In recent years, India has made brief visits to Ireland for T20I series in 2018, 2022, and 2023, attracting enthusiastic crowds at Malahide near Dublin. Ireland captain Paul Stirling, however, voiced his concerns over the scarcity of home fixtures this summer, describing the team as "underprepared" for their ongoing series against England. During a recent meeting, Cricket Ireland's chair, Brian MacNeice, assured players that efforts are underway to improve the quantity and quality of matches by 2025.

As Ireland completes its ninth home match of the 2025 summer against England, several fixtures were disrupted by weather. The ICC Future Tours Programme outlines forthcoming visits from New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, with Test and ODI matches on the horizon. Despite scheduling variables, MacNeice confirmed, "We'll be hosting Test cricket here next year," reflecting a strategic push for growth despite current challenges.

