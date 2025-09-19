Jemimah Rodrigues Shines as India Readies for Women's World Cup

As the countdown to the Women's World Cup begins, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has lauded team batter Jemimah Rodrigues, expressing confidence in her abilities. The tournament, taking place from September 30 to November 2, will see India face Sri Lanka in the opening match at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium.

India is determined to improve on their 2017 performance, where they narrowly missed out on the title in a nail-biting finale against England at Lord's. "It's inspiring to see someone from Mumbai excel internationally," Yadav remarked about Rodrigues. Despite a setback with a viral fever ruling her out of an ongoing series, Rodrigues is expected to be a key player.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson commended Richa Ghosh for her composure and skill on the field, noting her ability to remain calm under pressure. As anticipation builds, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has sent out a heartfelt message to the team, emphasizing national support and backing for their World Cup campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)