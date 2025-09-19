India's Women's Cricket World Cup 2023: High Hopes and Stellar Squad

As the Women's Cricket World Cup 2023 approaches, India's team gears up with an ambition to surpass their achievements from the 2017 tournament. The event, spanning from September 30 to November 2, kicks off with India facing Sri Lanka at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.

Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20I captain, has lauded Jemimah Rodrigues, a commendable batter from Mumbai. Despite being sidelined due to a viral fever, her performance and energy remain celebrated. Her domestic and international feats, including playing for India, underpin her team's confidence.

Praising wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh's composure and prowess, Sanju Samson shared his admiration. Emphasizing the importance of wearing the national jersey, he acknowledged Ghosh's contribution to the team's hopes for the Cup. Echoing support, Hardik Pandya wished the team success, rallying India to back them wholeheartedly.

