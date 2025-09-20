Left Menu

Gulveer Singh and Annu Rani Fall Short in World Athletics Championships

National record holders Gulveer Singh and Annu Rani did not advance to the finals in their respective events at the World Athletics Championships. Gulveer finished ninth in his heat, while Rani concluded 15th in Group A, marking their worst performances this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 20-09-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 00:16 IST
Gulveer Singh and Annu Rani Fall Short in World Athletics Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a startling turn of events at the World Athletics Championships, national record holders Gulveer Singh and Annu Rani failed to qualify for the finals in their respective categories.

Gulveer Singh, competing in the men's 5000m, delivered a disappointing performance as he clocked 13:42.34, a stark contrast to his national record of 12:59.77. Despite finishing ninth in heat two, his effort was not enough to secure a finals berth, placing him 27th overall out of 39 athletes.

Annu Rani, a seasoned javelin thrower with participation in five World Championships, fared no better. Her throw of 55.18m was enough to place her 15th in Group A, concluding her run at 29th overall among 36 contenders. Both performances marked a low point in their respective seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Motion: Trump and Xi Discuss TikTok and Trade

Diplomacy in Motion: Trump and Xi Discuss TikTok and Trade

 Global
2
There is only one medicine for all problems of India and that is atmanirbharta (self-reliance): PM Modi in Bhavnagar.

There is only one medicine for all problems of India and that is atmanirbhar...

 India
3
Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Proposal: A Potential Barrier to Tech Talent

Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Proposal: A Potential Barrier to Tech Talent

 Global
4
Congress suppressed inherent talent of Indians by placing restrictions like licence raj: PM Modi at event in Bhavnagar.

Congress suppressed inherent talent of Indians by placing restrictions like ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025