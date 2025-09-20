Gulveer Singh and Annu Rani Fall Short in World Athletics Championships

In a startling turn of events at the World Athletics Championships, national record holders Gulveer Singh and Annu Rani failed to qualify for the finals in their respective categories.

Gulveer Singh, competing in the men's 5000m, delivered a disappointing performance as he clocked 13:42.34, a stark contrast to his national record of 12:59.77. Despite finishing ninth in heat two, his effort was not enough to secure a finals berth, placing him 27th overall out of 39 athletes.

Annu Rani, a seasoned javelin thrower with participation in five World Championships, fared no better. Her throw of 55.18m was enough to place her 15th in Group A, concluding her run at 29th overall among 36 contenders. Both performances marked a low point in their respective seasons.

