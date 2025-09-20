Ivan Toney's Late Heroics Secure Thrilling Draw in Saudi Pro League

In a gripping display at the Saudi Pro League, striker Ivan Toney netted two pivotal goals in the dying moments to propel Al-Ahli to a dramatic 3-3 draw against Al-Hilal.

Theo Hernandez put Al-Hilal on the scoreboard early with a goal in the 12th minute, followed by Malcom's double strikes, granting the team a commanding position before the break.

However, Toney's impressive performance, combined with a last-minute equalizer from Merih Demiral, orchestrated a remarkable comeback. Both teams now share five points from three matches, with Al-Hilal marginally ahead on goal difference.