Ivan Toney's Late Heroics Secure Thrilling Draw in Saudi Pro League

Ivan Toney delivered a stunning performance by scoring two late goals for Al-Ahli, securing a 3-3 draw against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Hilal initially led with three goals, thanks to Theo Hernandez and Malcom, but Toney's efforts and Demiral's equalizer completed the thrilling comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 03:36 IST
In a gripping display at the Saudi Pro League, striker Ivan Toney netted two pivotal goals in the dying moments to propel Al-Ahli to a dramatic 3-3 draw against Al-Hilal.

Theo Hernandez put Al-Hilal on the scoreboard early with a goal in the 12th minute, followed by Malcom's double strikes, granting the team a commanding position before the break.

However, Toney's impressive performance, combined with a last-minute equalizer from Merih Demiral, orchestrated a remarkable comeback. Both teams now share five points from three matches, with Al-Hilal marginally ahead on goal difference.

