Canada Shatters New Zealand's Streak with Stunning World Cup Upset

In an electrifying turn of events, Canada has ended New Zealand's decade-long reign at the Women's World Cup, defeating them 34-19. The victory, achieved on Friday, pushes Canada into the finals and marks the first loss for New Zealand's team in the tournament since 2014.

Showcasing exquisite skill, Canada's first-half performance was spearheaded by Justine Pelletier, Asia Hogan-Rochester, Florence Symonds, and Sophie de Goede, with Alex Tessier delivering another try after the break. Although New Zealand staged a valiant comeback, it was not enough to prevent Canada's advance to their second World Cup final.

Canada, ranked second in the world, now eagerly awaits the outcome of the England versus France semi-final. Coach Kevin Rouet emphasized the team's focus on preparing for the final ahead. In a standout moment, Canada established a commanding lead early on, showing no fear of New Zealand's previously unassailable record in World Cup semi-finals.

