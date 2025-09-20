Sports Roundup: Key Wins, Surprising Reinstatements, and Injury Updates

In a thrilling NWSL matchup, North Carolina Courage edged past Orlando Pride 1-0, thanks to Shinomi Koyama's last-minute goal, catapulting them into the final playoff position. Meanwhile, WNBA's MVP race has narrowed down to five finalists, with A'ja Wilson among the contenders.

In college basketball, six Wofford players were reinstated after facing suspension in a controversial benefits ordeal, following their coach's firing. Over in baseball, the Phillies reinstated Alec Bohm from the injured list, boosting their line-up for the series against Arizona.

In athletics, Caio Bonfim claimed his first global gold in the Tokyo 20km walk, while Canada's Damian Warner pulled out from the decathlon due to injury. The Mets are pondering options for Kodai Senga after a challenging minor league performance, and the Mariners' Bryan Woo exited early due to a pectoral issue. Lastly, injury updates impact both Miami Heat's Tyler Herro and Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels.

