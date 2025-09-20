Left Menu

Dunith Wellalage Returns for Super Four Match After Father's Passing

Sri Lankan cricketer Dunith Wellalage returns to the squad for the Asia Cup Super Four match against Bangladesh after his father's demise. Wellalage was informed of his father's heart attack following Sri Lanka's match against Afghanistan and returned from Colombo, ready for the upcoming games against Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India.

Dunith Wellalage Returns for Super Four Match After Father's Passing
Sri Lankan all-rounder Dunith Wellalage will join his team for the Asia Cup Super Four match against Bangladesh on Saturday. This comes after a brief hiatus due to his father's death from a heart attack at 54.

After playing against Afghanistan, Wellalage learned of his father's passing and immediately flew to Colombo. He returned to the UAE on Friday night with team manager Mahinda Halangode.

Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed Wellalage's availability, and the team is set to face Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India in their Super Four campaign. Wellalage has played 31 ODIs and five T20Is, demonstrating promising talent.

