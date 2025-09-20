Left Menu

Anna Hall: Breaking Records and Hearts in Heptathlon Victory

Anna Hall clinched her first global gold medal at the world championships in the heptathlon 800m event, marking a historic win for the United States. Overcoming injury setbacks, Hall delivered a dominant performance to become the country's first world champion heptathlete since 1993.

Anna Hall emerged victorious in the heptathlon 800 meters at the world championships, achieving a remarkable time of two minutes 06.08 seconds to earn her first global gold medal. Her win marks a triumphant return for the United States to the top of the heptathlon podium for the first time since 1993.

Despite knee surgery setbacks impacting her 2024 season, the 24-year-old Hall staged a commanding two-day performance, amassing 6,888 points to become the first American world champion heptathlete since Jackie Joyner-Kersee. Hall expressed her elation, acknowledging her struggle with injuries and her close connection to past champion Joyner-Kersee.

Kate O'Connor of Ireland and Britain's defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, alongside American Taliyah Brooks, finished strong in the event. Brooks shared a bronze with Johnson-Thompson after matching scores. Hall's decisive final push in the 800m capped off her victory, in an event that also saw Belgium's Nafi Thiam withdraw following a subpar long jump performance.

