Dhruv Jurel: From Agra to International Acclaim in Indian Cricket

Dhruv Jurel, the promising Indian wicketkeeper-batter, has made waves with his recent performances, notably a 197-ball 140 against Australia A in the first drawn Test at Lucknow. Reflecting on his journey, Jurel expressed how being around the senior Indian team boosted his confidence and made him feel privileged.

In his brief Test career, Jurel has represented India in five matches, amassing 255 runs with an average of 36.42. Despite a challenging start against England, he's shown improvement, especially during tours, such as his three fifties in four innings for India A in the UK.

As India prepares for a series against the West Indies, Jurel remains focused on taking each game as it comes, emphasizing the importance of learning from experienced players. Hailing from Agra, Jurel cherishes making his city proud and continues to prioritize team victories over individual scores.

(With inputs from agencies.)