Kyle Garland's Brave Leap: A Decathlon Turning Point

Kyle Garland might look back on his daring long jump as the defining moment if he clinches the decathlon gold on Sunday at the world championships. The 25-year-old American showcased a sharp 10.51-second 100-meter dash before facing near-elimination in the long jump.

Despite fouling his first two attempts, Garland's fearless third try resulted in a personal best 7.92 meters jump, propelling him to a strong overall lead. His success continued across events, setting a season's best in the 400m and excelling in the high jump and shot put.

The competition remains fierce with contenders like Norway's Sander Skotheim and Puerto Rico's Ayden Owens-Delerme close behind. Notably, Canada's defending champion Pierce LePage had a challenging start, while Olympian Damian Warner was absent due to injury.