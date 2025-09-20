Emmanuel Wanyonyi Shines in 800m Glory

Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi triumphed in dramatic fashion, securing the world 800 meters gold with a championship record on Saturday. The win is a remarkable addition to his Olympic title won the previous year.

The 21-year-old athlete excelled in his performance throughout the season. Despite his preference against front-running, Wanyonyi led from the start. He faced a challenge on the final straight but managed to maintain the lead, clocking in at an impressive one minute, 41.86 seconds.

Algeria's Djamel Sedjati claimed silver with a time of 1:41.90, improving from a previous bronze in Paris. Canada's Marco Arop secured the bronze. Ireland's Cian McPhillips also delivered a noteworthy performance, finishing fourth and setting a new Irish national record at 1:42.15.

