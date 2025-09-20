Azerbaijan Grand Prix: High-Stakes Qualifying Drama

In a dramatic turn of events during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying, Oscar Piastri, McLaren's Formula One championship leader, crashed in the final phase. This incident intensified the competition just before the crucial race.

Adding to the excitement, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who was relentlessly pursuing his fifth consecutive pole position in Baku, also found himself hitting the wall during the top 10 shootout. The setbacks for both drivers have reshuffled expectations for the upcoming race.

Despite these incidents, McLaren remains on track to clinch the constructors' title with seven rounds to spare, gearing up for an exciting showdown on Sunday.

