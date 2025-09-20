Left Menu

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: High-Stakes Qualifying Drama

Oscar Piastri, McLaren's Formula One championship leader, crashed during the final phase of qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc also hit the wall while competing for a top position. McLaren aims to secure the constructors' title ahead of schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 20-09-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:23 IST
Azerbaijan Grand Prix: High-Stakes Qualifying Drama
Oscar Piastri
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

In a dramatic turn of events during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying, Oscar Piastri, McLaren's Formula One championship leader, crashed in the final phase. This incident intensified the competition just before the crucial race.

Adding to the excitement, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who was relentlessly pursuing his fifth consecutive pole position in Baku, also found himself hitting the wall during the top 10 shootout. The setbacks for both drivers have reshuffled expectations for the upcoming race.

Despite these incidents, McLaren remains on track to clinch the constructors' title with seven rounds to spare, gearing up for an exciting showdown on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
2
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
4
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025